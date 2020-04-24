1 person hospitalized following shooting in east Charlotte

One person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting early Friday morning at an apartment complex in east Charlotte.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. Friday, April 24 near the 5900 block of Farm Pond Lane.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. So far, no arrests have been made.

Officers remained on scene Friday morning to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

This case remains open and ongoing.