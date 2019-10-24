1 person injured after crashing vehicle into utility pole in west Charlotte
article
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A busy road in west Charlotte is closed Thursday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The accident happened on Ashley Road, Thursday, Oct. 24. Officers said the area is currently closed between Alleghany and Liggett Street.
One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following the wreck.
No word on when the road will reopen.