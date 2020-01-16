1 person injured in shooting outside Concord apartment complex, police say

article

The Concord Police Department is searching for those responsible after a person was shot Thursday afternoon outside a Concord apartment complex.

The shooting happened at the Lily Green Apartments located at 500 Lily Green Court NW, near the Concord Mills mall.

Witnesses told police that the suspects, two black males, were seen leaving the area in a white Toyota Camry. Officers were trying to determine their direction of travel upon fleeing the scene.

No word on the victim's identity at this time or the circumstances surronding this shooting.

