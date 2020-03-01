1 person killed during incident in E CLT, CMPD says

article

One person was killed this morning during an incident off Central Avenue and a homicide investigation is underway, CMPD says.

CMPD and Medic were on the scene near 3509 Burner Drive off Central Avenue. Medic said one person was being treated for life-threatening injuries. CMPD later confirmed that person has died. Another patient was being treated for less serious injuries. Charlotte Fire also responded to the scene.

It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect.

This is a developing story. We will have more information on this as it comes into the newsroom