1 person killed in multi-vehicle wreck on I-485 Outer Loop at Providence Road in south Charlotte

article

One person has been killed and at least two others are injured following a multi-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning on I-485 in south Charlotte, Medic confirms.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 along the I-485 Outer Loop at Providence Road.

Medic tells FOX 46 that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple units with Charlotte Fire, Matthews Fire, and Medic Units were working together to investigate and clear the scene.

Drivers were being asked to use caution in the area. The cause of the multi-vehicle crash remains under investigation.