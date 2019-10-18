1 person killed in overnight house fire in east Charlotte

One person has died in an overnight house fire in east Charlotte, according to fire officials.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the fire broke out before 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18 in the 2200 block of Birchcrest Drive.

Twenty-two firefighters had the fire under control in about 25 minutes. They said one person died in the fire. The person's identity and how exactly they died has not yet been released.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.