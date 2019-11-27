Expand / Collapse search

1 person seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting, Medic says

Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
News
FOX 46 Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - One person has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Wednesday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to Medic. 

The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 in the 6200 block of Elgywood Lane in Hidden Valley. 

Reports indicate that a person was shot in the leg, but they're expected to be OK. 

GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

No information has been released yet about a suspect. 

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing breaking news story. 