1 person seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting, Medic says

One person has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Wednesday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to Medic.

The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 in the 6200 block of Elgywood Lane in Hidden Valley.

Reports indicate that a person was shot in the leg, but they're expected to be OK.

No information has been released yet about a suspect.

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing breaking news story.