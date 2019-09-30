1 person shot near 3-alarm fire in uptown Charlotte

article

A chaotic scene unfolded in uptown Charlotte Monday as a person was shot near where firefighters worked to put out a 3-alarm blaze at a high-rise in uptown Charlotte, officials said.

Charlotte Fire Department tweeted at 2:55 p.m. that heavy smoke was pouring out from the 100 block of College Street, near the Ritz Carlton and the Epicenter, at a restaurant. The fire was later upgraded to a 3-alarm fire within the high-rise and "all hands" were working to control the blaze.

FOX 46 crews at the scene said they have learned the flames and smoke were coming from Rooster's Woodfire Kitchen, which is on the street level of the high-rise.

As of 3:58 p.m. firefighters had managed to get the fire under control.

As crews were working the flames, Medic responded to a call for a gunshot wound in the area of the fire, just off College Street and Trade Street. They said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. FOX 46 cameras captured one person being taken away on a gurney by paramedics.

It's unclear if the shooting and the fire are related. Charlotte Fire Department is expected to hold a news conference at 4:15 p.m. FOX 46 will be carrying that news conference live.

The Ritz Carlton and the Bank of America Building were evacuated as a precaution. Bank of America employees were told they could go home as it was unclear when they would be allowed back in the building.

Multiple roads in uptown had to be blocked by emergency vehicles, shutting down traffic just before the heart of rush-hour. Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called in to direct traffic.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 46 for updates.