1 seriously injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte shopping center

One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Monday night at a northeast Charlotte shopping center, police said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at 8640 University City Boulevard.

As officers got to the scene, they found evidence of a shooting but no suspects or victims. Officers then discovered that a man was transported in a private vehicle by witnesses to CMC-University. He was then transferred to CMC-Main where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has not yet been located.

The victim's name will not be released until after the family had been notified, police said.