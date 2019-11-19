1 seriously injured in stabbing at southwest Charlotte Lowe's

A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing inside a Lowe's Home Improvement store Tuesday in southwest Charlotte.

The violent incident broke out around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Lowe's in the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center on South Tryon near I-485

Multiple CMPD vehicles and crews with Charlotte Fire responded to the crime scene. A man suffered wounds to his head and stomach, according to cell phone video recorded by a witness, identified as Antonio Rene Caballero, who was inside the store.

Justin Campbell, 24, has been arrested and charged with the stabbing, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Justin Campbell (CMPD)

A witness told FOX 46's Brandon Smith that the victim was reportedly approached by someone who asked him for money before the stabbing occurred. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, medic said.

The store will be closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, according to a sign placed on the front door.

