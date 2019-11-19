1 seriously injured in stabbing at southwest Charlotte Lowe's, medic says

article

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and emergency crews rushed to the scene of a reported stabbing Tuesday afternoon at a southwest Charlotte Lowe's.

The incident broke out just after 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Lowe's in the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center on South Tryon near I-485

Multiple CMPD vehicles and crews with Charlotte Fire are at the scene.

At least one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, medic tells FOX 46.

