1 seriously injured in stabbing at southwest Charlotte Lowe's, medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and emergency crews rushed to the scene of a reported stabbing Tuesday afternoon at a southwest Charlotte Lowe's. 

The incident broke out just after 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Lowe's in the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center on South Tryon near I-485

Multiple CMPD vehicles and crews with Charlotte Fire are at the scene. 

At least one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, medic tells FOX 46. 

Check back for updates on this developing breaking news story. 

