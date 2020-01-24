1 shot at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, police say

article

A juvenile was shot at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem Friday night, according to police.

At 8:37 p.m., officers were called to the mall for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a male juvenile suffering from what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury in the parking lot just outside of the Forever 21.

Shortly afterward, a suspect believed to be the shooter was taken into custody. Officers say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing situation.

Police say this was not a random act of violence, there was no active shooter situation and there is no further threat.

No other information has been released at this time.