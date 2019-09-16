1 woman, 1 man injured in west Charlotte broad daylight shooting

article

Two people have been injured following a shooting in broad daylight Monday in west Charlotte, police said.

The shooting broke out at 12:32 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 in the 1400 block of Alice Avenue.

As CMPD officers got to the scene, they located a woman and man in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds. Medic transported both victims to a nearby hospital where both are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The victims’ identities will be released pending family notification.

No word on any arrests being made at this time. Motive remains unknown.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.