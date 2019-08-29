1-year-old boy found dead in hot car, Pineville police say

Police in Pineville say a baby boy died after being left in a hot car Thursday.

Officers say the frantic 911 call came from the McMullen Creek Shopping Center just before 5 p.m.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the Lowe's Home Improvement at 10625 McMullen Creek Pkwy, according to Pineville Communications. The busy shopping center was filled with customers coming and going.

“Very shocked. I have goosebumps on my body,” one shopper told FOX 46.

The one-year-old boy was immediately rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately there was nothing they could do to save the child.

“Every life saving measure was attempted but unfortunately failed,” said Pineville Police Lt. Corey Copley.

Officials say the baby was found in a car seat behind the driver seat. They have not yet said how long child was in the car.

Right now, they’re interviewing family, witnesses and looking at any security video.

“We are not going to rush to judgement right now we are just going to keep all options open and see where this investigation leads.”

Part of that investigation, is determining how long the boy was in the car. Officers say the mother worked at a store nearby, and he could have been inside for most of the day.

This is the second hot car death in North Carolina this summer.

“I know we all have busy lives we are all doing something. Do something to remind you. Take a shoe off and throw it in the back seat. Anything to remind yourself that you have precious cargo on board,” Lt. Copley said.

The car was towed away around 8 p.m.

Police say mother in this case is cooperating with police and is being interviewed at headquarters. Right now they’re trying to figure out if this was an unfortunate accident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed, and no names will be released.