10 people shot, 2 dead at busy sports bar in Lancaster

article

Two people are dead an ten people were shot early Saturday morning at a sports bar in Lancaster County, authorities are saying.

The shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m. at Ole Skool Sports Bar & Grill in the Twin Pines area. Two adult men were killed and four others were airlifted to various medical facilities for treatment. It is unclear what conditions those victims are in at this time.

Officers responded to calls about gunfire coming from both inside and outside a club occupied by a large number of people. Officers arrived as many patrons were fleeing for safety and are still determinging whether it was one or multiple shooters.

“This was a violent incident of huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “Two people are dead, and many more are seriously injured. The shooter or shooters are out there. We need to talk with everybody who was at the club when the shooting happened, and I encourage those witnesses to contact us immediately so those responsible for these deaths and injuries can be taken into custody.”

The victims were later identified as Rock Hill resident Henry Colven, 39, and Kershaw resident Aaron Harris, 38.

“This event is very tragic and will affect all involved, for years to come," the Lancaster County Coroners Office said in a statement. "The sheer magnitude of injury is like none I have seen in my 14 years with the Coroner’s Office.”

Advertisement

Witnesses were still being interviewed this morning. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 803-283-3388.