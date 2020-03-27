10-year-old Davidson girl's coronavirus jingle is what we all need right now

A 10-year-old girl from Davidson wanted to put a smile on people's faces as they're stuck at home or heading into work as part of the essential workforce under Mecklenburg County's 'Stay-at-Home' order.

Izabela, a fifth-grader at WR Odell Elementary School, took it upon herself to write up a coronavirus jingle and the words never rang more true.

"Coronavirus, go away, you're ruining people's lives, and you're messing up their days," Izabela is heard singing in the video. "But I'm sure that I am still OK, oh yeah. But believe they're trying to stop COVID-19."

"It took her two days to work on this," Izabela's mother, Rita Jacobs, told FOX 46 Charlotte."She [wanted] to share to put a smile on people's faces."

If you would like to learn Izabela's jingle, here are the lyrics so you can sing along:

"Coronavirus, go away. You're ruining people's lives, and you're messing up their days.

But I'm sure, that I am still OK, oh yeah.

But believe they're trying to stop COVID-19.

(Chorus) You can wash your hands and social distance in - from the people and also your relatives.

Soap and water also works the best - stay indoors and must be needing lots of rest.

Tell me why, toilet paper is gone, people freaking out?

Remember bread and milk - why have they not been sold out?

Doctors and nurses are working out the curses, oh yeah.

But believe there trying to stop COVID-19.

May God help us from this big disease."