10-year-old girl struck by vehicle while crossing road in Gastonia

A 10-year-old girl suffered a broken leg and other possible injuries when she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Gastonia, police said.

The girl was hit at 3:46 p.m. as she was crossing the road near Ball's Grill along South York Road Tuesday, Nov. 12.

According to Gastonia Police, the girl suffered a broken leg and was rushed to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was transferred to Levine Children's Hospital where she is awaiting surgery for her leg, police said.

This case remains open and active. No other information was immediately available.