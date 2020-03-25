102-year-old from Salisbury gets surprise delivery from Cheerwine

article

"We have Cheerwine!"

Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, Health and Rehab at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury are restricting visitors. As a safety precaution, the vending machines are not being restocked.

One of their members, 102-year-old Gaynelle, has enjoyed Cheerwine since the first day she moved in. When the vending machines ran out of her favorite drink, employees at the facility thought 'uh oh.'

Last week, Trinity Oaks posted photos to social media with messages from their residents to loved ones and family.

When Gaynelle asked what she wanted to be written on her sign, she replied, “Send Cheerwine. Other than that it’s all good.”

Shortly after the photos were posted to social media, the facility said the response was 'overwhelming.'

"From old neighbors, family afar, community friends, and even Cheerwine itself, this sweet lady now has more than she could have ever dreamed of," Lutheran Services of the Carolinas said on Instagram.

Trinity Oaks is a 25-bed facility and many family members call to check on their loved ones.

