11 arrested in North Carolina sex trafficking operation

Eleven people were busted for human trafficking and prostitution in Cumberland County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, Cumberland County deputies, Fayetteville police, the State Bureau of Investigation and the non-profit Five Sparrows conducted an undercover operation aimed at human trafficking and prostitution.

The operation took place on Eastern Boulevard where investigators posed as solicitors, and detectives also used internet ads to find “dates”.

At the conclusion of the operation,11 arrests were made for solicitation and promotion of prostitution as well as drug and weapon.

The suspects include: AmirHakeem James Muwwakkil, 31, Teressa Kaitlyn Daves, 25, Brittany Marie Edge, 24, Enrique Rodrigo Goodridge, 28, Imba Evans, 27, Zavon Nicholas Kelly, 22, Larahn Christopher Stokes, 51, Jessica Lynn Covarrubias 27, Nickalaus Tyrone Williams, 40, Joseph Williams-Bauer, 22, and Jose Rodriguez 35.