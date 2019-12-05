11-year-old boy hit, killed near southeast Charlotte middle school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - An 11-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car near a southeast Charlotte middle school Thursday night.
CMPD responded to the intersection of Rama Road and Cabotwood Lane near McClintock Middle School just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.
The boy was rushed to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.
No other information has been released at this time.