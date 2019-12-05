Expand / Collapse search

11-year-old boy hit, killed near southeast Charlotte middle school

Child hit and killed by car in SE Charlotte

CMPD responded to the intersection of Rama Road and Cabotwood Lane near McClintock Middle School just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - An 11-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car near a southeast Charlotte middle school Thursday night. 

The boy was rushed to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead by hospital staff. 

No other information has been released at this time. 