11-year-old boy hit, killed near southeast Charlotte middle school

An 11-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car near a southeast Charlotte middle school Thursday night.

CMPD responded to the intersection of Rama Road and Cabotwood Lane near McClintock Middle School just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

The boy was rushed to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

No other information has been released at this time.