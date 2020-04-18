11-year-old girl among 3 victims injured in shooting near Monroe Road

An 11-year-old was among three females injured in an apartment complex shooting near Monroe Road, police say.

Officers responded to calls around 3 a.m. regarding a gunshot wound victim near 3400 Oak Arbor Lane on Saturday. Three females including an 11-year-old were found inside the apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. There were a total of six people in the apartment at the time of the shooting. An initial investigation revealed the suspect was outside and shot into the residence. Police did not confirm if this was targeted.

The victims were taken to CMC Main with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects at this time.

CSI, operations command, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 704-334-1600.