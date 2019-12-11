11-year-old girl fights off man who grabbed her wrist near north Charlotte school bus stop

A man attempted to grab an 11-year-old girl as she was getting off the school bus in north Charlotte this week, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 near the intersection of Sunwalk Court and Suntrace Way.

Detectives tell FOX 46 that a white man with a beard in his 50s, 6 feet tall, wearing all black, grabbed the girl by the wrist shortly after she got off the school bus. Thankfully, the young girl was able to break away from the suspect and notify her guardian.

CMPD officers were not able to locate the suspect and are asking for the community’s help in identifying him. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and black pants, they said.

GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is working with CMS and is also allocating resources to ensure a higher police presence around school bus stops in the area.

Anyone with further information on this incident or may have surveillance in the area is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.