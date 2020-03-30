11-year-old Greensboro girl gets tons of birthday surprises by mail

Image 1 of 6 ▼

A Greensboro girl was disappointed that she wouldn't get to celebrate her 11th birthday among friends. But she had no idea her family was planning a big surprise.

Cynthia Shaner tells us she posted to Facebook asking friends and family to mail some "birthday love" to her daughter, Jacquelyn.

Then, the cards started flowing in.

They collected up nearly 50 cards, and Sunday morning, Cynthia put them back into the mailbox.

Jacquelyn's 14-year-old sister set up a scavenger hunt, and at the very end, she opened the mailbox.

"When she opened the mailbox and saw all the cards she was so happy and surprised!" Cynthia said. "It took her over an hour, but she read every word on every card! Then while we were out there a birthday parade of her friends came rolling down the street in their cars decorated to wish her a Happy Birthday."