117 deaths, more than 5,100 test positive for COVID-19 in NC

article

COVID-19 related deaths, hospitalizations, and positive cases have all increased across North Carolina Wednesday.

The state is now reporting 5,123 laboratory-confirmed cases and 117 deaths from coronavirus.

According to the North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services, 431 have been hospitalized across 93 counties, an increase from 418 on Tuesday. Health officials said 67,827 tests have been completed.

Mecklenburg County has the largest case count in the state with at least 1,015 people testing positive for COVID-19 and 15 reported deaths. Wake County follows Mecklenburg County, with 510 positive cases.

Race statistics in North Carolina show that 55 percent of the cases are White while 38 percent are African American.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases involve patients ages 25-49 and less than one percent involve patients ages 0-17. Eighty percent of COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina are people who are 65-years-old or older.

In South Carolina, numbers increased Tuesday with 115 new cases and 10 additional deaths bringing the state's total to 3,553 and 97 deaths.