12 arrested in string of robberies; CMPD says more suspects are out there

Police say several suspects are hiding behind cars and apartments, robbing unsuspecting residents in southwest Charlotte. So far a dozen people have been caught, but police say there are still bad guys out on the streets.

Detectives are sending out a warning tonight, especially to the Hispanic community, that these suspects are watching and waiting to target their victims.

“Some of the suspects are being very specific in how they're hiding, and I don't want to scare people,” said Lt. Bryan Crum.

CMPD says they've arrested 12 suspects for targeting and robbing mostly Hispanic victims in the Steele Creek area over the last two months.

Investigators say in some of the robberies, the suspects had guns and they've been targeting people as they're walking into their apartments.

“A lot of the suspects are walking in on foot, so if you're sitting on your balcony in your apt complex and you see somebody sneaking around call us,” said Crum.

CMPD has cleared 25 cases so far, and they expect to arrest other people.

Investigators say the 12 suspects they already in custody have been working in groups; some in pairs and then another group of suspects is larger, with six or seven suspects hiding out and robbing people at all hours of the day and night.

“Even with all these arrests the robberies still continue so we have identified and cleared a whole lot of cases but it is something that does continue.”

CMPD is urging Steele Creek neighbors to pay attention when they're walking to their cars or homes and switch up your routine a bit. Don't always park and walk straight into your apartment or home. Walk around the area and call 911 if something seems off.

“If it doesn't feel right…if something looks suspicious, just call us,” Crum said.

Detectives say you don't want to be on your phone texting or looking up something when you're walking into your apartment or a business. Instead, focus on what's around you and don't have your head buried in your phone.