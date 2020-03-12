12 coronavirus cases now reported in North Carolina, health officials say

article

Gov. Roy Cooper's Novel COVID-19 Task Force is meeting Thursday to coordinate the state's response to the coronavirus in North Carolina. As of Thursday morning, there are 11 'presumptive positive' cases and one confirmed case in NC, but health officials said residents can expect to hear more in the coming days and weeks.

Two of the four new cases that were announced on Thursday are in Forsyth County, according to a map shown at the meeting. The couple from Forsyth was on a cruise where other travelers have tested positive.

The two Forsyth County residents were tested by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health and considered presumptively positive until it is confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A person from Johnston County also tested positive, according to the Thursday announcement.

News broke Wednesday of the 9th confirmed case after a Durham resident tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) while out of the state, according to Durham County Public Health officials.

After traveling internationally, the person returned to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on March 2. The next day, they became symptomatic while in North Carolina.

On March 5, they drove out of state, and, on March, 9, they were diagnosed with COVID-19. Officials say the resident will remain in isolation.

Other additional cases in Wake County tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The tests, conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, are presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lab.

This case is related to a traveler from Indiana who visited Biogen in Raleigh last week. The Wake County Public Health Division will work to identify close contacts, which the CDC defines as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time of 10 minutes or longer. Based on information provided by the individual, county health officials will assess risks of exposure, determine which if any additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath and may appear two to 14 days after exposure. If you've been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and have these symptoms, you're asked to call your doctor.

"We can't say it enough; the best way to protect yourself from colds, flu, and COVID-19 is to follow these steps," NCDHHS tweeted on Thursday:

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

Wash hands with soap and water for 20+ seconds each time

Stay home from work or school if you are sick

Throw away tissues after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are ill

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched

"Because there are no current treatments or vaccines for COVID-19 it is extremely important to slow the progression of the disease. Get the facts. Stay informed," NCDHHS said on Thursday.

How does it spread?

Between people who are in close contact with one another (6 feet)

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

When does it spread?

People are most contagious when they have symptoms. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of beath.

Can you get it from touching contaminated objects?

Possibly. If you touch a surface with the virus on it, then touch your mouth, nose or eyes (but not likely to be the main way the virus spreads)

"We are all in this together. We will have to make some tough decisions. We will have to take critical actions. Lives are at stake," Gov. Cooper said on Thursday.

WATCH THURSDAY'S DISCUSSION: