127 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 127 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Mecklenburg County.

County health officials said about 'one in eight' people are being hospitalized for their illness at this time.

Health Director Gibbie Harris said Mecklenburg County hospitals are also working to treat people from outside of the county.

Those seeking to be tested for COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County can expect to wait for their results anywhere from one day to one week, depending on where they get tested, she said.

Harris said that there has been 'community spread in the county' and residents should take this seriously and follow the guidelines issued by the CDC.

Mecklenburg County is expecting the numbers to increase as more people are being tested.

Important Information:

State Department Issues a Level 4 Travel Advisory warning all Americans to avoid all international travel

Mecklenburg County Prohibits Gatherings of 50 People or More, until at least April 12

Mecklenburg County Closes Gyms, Health Clubs, Fitness Centers and Theaters

North Carolina Closes Restaurants and Bars for Dine-in Service

North Carolina Closes Public Schools K-12 until at least May 15

If you believe you've come into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 (2019 Novel Coronavirus) here is how you can determine your risk of contracting the virus.