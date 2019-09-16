article

A 13-foot-long Python that was slithering around Gaston County has been found, according to the owner, and Animal Control is still working to captute the snake.

On Sunday, Sep. 15, Gaston County Police Department's Animal Care and Enforcement division got a call that the Platinum Reticulted Python got loose from its container while the owners were visiting friends in the 300 block of Killian Road in Stanley.

The owners, friends and an Animal Care agent searched the area throughout the night and into the morning hours for the snake. It was eventually located at a farm down the street on Monday, although it hasn't been captured at this time.

Officials advise residents to give snakes plenty of space if they're spotted. They say the reptiles often do not attack unless they're provoked.

"Snakes won’t bite if left alone and they will usually retreat if given the opportunity. Most snakes, even venomous ones, would much rather escape from people than bite them," according to NC Wildlife.

Wildlife officials say in general snakes pose no threat if left alone, but pet owners should be cautious. Snakes are more likely to try to escape rather than attack, but they will bite or lunge to defend themselves.