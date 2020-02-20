13 people arrested in Lancaster drug sting, police say

article

Thirteen people were busted on Wednesday during a drug sting in Lancaster, according to authorities.

SWAT, a drugs task force and the sheriff's office were all involved. The raid occurred around 6 a.m. at 501 West Barr Street in Lancaster. all the suspects were inside the home.

The 13 suspects range in age from 23 to 41 and are all local residents from Heath Springs, Lancaster, and Chester. Heroin, marijuana, oxycodone, and meth were all seized during the bust. Two guns were also seized.

“We often encounter several people in the houses we search, but I can’t recall ever finding this many people in one spot at 6:00 in the morning during a search warrant,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.

The police report says the event was uneventful and nobody was injured.