13-year-old arrested after making 'joke post' threatening Charlotte middle school

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said he posted a photo on Instagram, threatening a school shooting at Coulwood Middle School in northwest Charlotte.

The post contained a photograph of a firearm with a caption that indicated that a shooting would take place on Thursday, police said.

CMPD officers were able to track down the teen who posted the picture on social media, and spoke to both the student and a parent. The 13-year-old suspect admitted that he "created the post as a joke." A juvenile arrest was made, police said.

Officers searched the home and no firearms were located. They said it appeared that the student simply obtained a photograph of a firearm online but does not actually possess a gun.

This case remains under investigation.