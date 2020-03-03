13-year-old Rutherford County girl missing, deputies say

article

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Heaven Leigh Clark, who was last seen on Feb. 28 on Patches Lane in Bostic, N.C.

Clark was reportedly wearing khaki pants, a black polo shirt, black Northface jacket and checker board Vans.

She is described as being 5-foot-7 inches tall and weighs around 186 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Rutherford County 911 Communication Center at 828-286-2911.