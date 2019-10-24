13-year-old steals grandmother’s car, leads police on high speed chase in Clover

A 13-year old boy in Clover is accused of taking a joyride with his grandmother’s car and leading police on a high-speed chase.

“I’d just like to know what he was doing, really,” neighbor Austin Satterthwaite said.

The Clover Police Department received a call from the suspect’s grandmother on Oct. 22. She said her grandson took off with her vehicle from their driveway off Stokes Avenue.

“Officer Emry observed the vehicle on North Main Street failing to maintain its lane,” a police report read. “Officer Emry activated his blue lights and the vehicle fled from him.

The child’s grandfather said he was informed that the car took off well over 70-miles per hour which led to police pausing their pursuit.

Police later discovered the child parked in a church parking lot roughly six miles from his home off Filbert Highway.

“Maybe he just thought it was cool,” Satterthwaite said. “A little story to tell when he got older.”

The teen (not named because of his age) is charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Light/Police, No Driver’s License and Use of Vehicle Without Permission.

Police said, once they notified the teen of the charges, he threatened to hurt himself and was subsequently taken to a hospital for evaluation.