13th case of coronavirus reported in SC

A 13th case of coronavirus has been identified in South Carolina, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Officials say seven cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the CDC and there are six presumptive positive cases at this time. They are also monitoring an additional seven cases at this time. 110 neighbors have tested negative.

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a State of Emergency Friday afternoon and ordered two school districts--Lancaster and Kershaw--to shut down for the next 14 days.

Health officials continue to encourage canceling and postponing any large gatherings, and reccommend following the CDC's guidelines to prevent further spread of the virus.