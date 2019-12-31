14 and 16-year-old arrested in carjacking, police chase from Charlotte to Richburg

article

A 14-year-old and 16-year-old have been arrested after stealing a woman's car at gunpoint and leading police on a chase from Charlotte, North Carolina to Richburg, South Carolina overnight.

The incident began around 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 in the 3200 block of Wilkinson Boulevard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

As officers got to the scene, a woman informed them that two teenagers demanded property from her at gunpoint. The teens then stole her vehicle and sped away.

Shortly after the armed robbery occurred, CMPD officers located the victim’s vehicle. The officers attempted to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop. The pursuit continued into South Carolina where SC Highway Patrol and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office continued to follow the stolen car.

The pursuit ended in Richburg, South Carolina where both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Upon extradition to Mecklenburg County, the two juveniles will be charged with robbery. Their names will not be released due to their age, CMPD said.

This remains an ongoing and active investigation.

Advertisement

Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.