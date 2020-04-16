14 more COVID-19 related deaths, 342 new cases reported in NC

article

There are nearly 350 more cases of COVID-19 being reported in North Carolina and 14 additional deaths.

The state is now reporting 5,465 laboratory-confirmed cases and 131 deaths from coronavirus.

According to the North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services, 452 have been hospitalized across 94 counties, an increase from 431 on Wednesday. Health officials said 70,917 tests have been completed.

Mecklenburg County has the largest case count in the state with at least 1,084 people testing positive for COVID-19 and 19 reported deaths. Wake County follows Mecklenburg County, with 552 positive cases and one death.

Race statistics in North Carolina show that 56 percent of the cases are White while 38 percent are African American.

Thirty-seven percent of the cases involve patients ages 25-49 and less than one percent involve patients ages 0-17. Eighty-four percent of COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina are people who are 65-years-old or older.

In South Carolina, numbers increased Wednesday with 3,650 positive COVID-19 cases and more than 100 deaths.