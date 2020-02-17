14-year-old boy struck by car in Fort Mill has died

article

A 14-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Fort Mill has died, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Brian Orkofsky was struck by a vehicle on Pleasant Road in Fort Mill at 5:55 p.m. on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

Emergency personnel told FOX 46 that Orkofsky was hit while trying to cross the road. The 14-year-old was flown to Carolina’s Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The York County Coroner’s Office was notified by the Charlotte Medical Examiner’s Office regarding the death of Orkofsky on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The Fort Mill Police Department is investigating this deadly incident.