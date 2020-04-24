1,400 test positive for COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County, 37 deaths reported

article

As of Friday morning, there are 1,400 cases of novel coronavirus and 37 related deaths in Mecklenburg County.

Friday's numbers are up from Wednesday, April 22 where there were 1,331 positive cases reported.

The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department said they provide these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help the community better understand how this pandemic is developing in the county.

These results only reflect laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents.

Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic or do not meet current CDC recommendations for testing.

"As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a snapshot of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community," Mecklenburg County health officials said Friday.

WATCH FRIDAY'S NEWS CONFERENCE HERE:

Daily case counts provided by MCPH may differ from state and federal counts due to delays in reporting to the various entities, health officials explained.

"MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency. Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following day's case count," Mecklenburg County health officials said.



Highlights about the 1,331 reported cases of COVID-19 among Mecklenburg County residents include:

- About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. Three reported cases were among children less than a year old.

- About 1 in 5 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were four times more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

- More than half of reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

- Thirty-five deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases.

- Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years) with underlying chronic illnesses.

- Almost all were hospitalized, more than half were male, and half were non-Hispanic Whites.

- 8 deaths occurred among patients living in long-term care facilities.