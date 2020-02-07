14,000 infant carriers sold at Target, Amazon recalled due to fall hazard

Approximately 14,000 infant and toddler carriers are being recalled because the buckles can break, posing a possible fall hazard for the child, officials said.

The Infantino Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic, Flip Front2back and Up Close Newborn infant carriers are under the recall, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

They were sold at Target and other stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon, from November to December 2019 for between $30 and $50.

About 14,000 carriers have been recalled, identified as the Infantino Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic, Flip Front2back and Up Close Newborn infant carriers that were sold between November and December 2019. (Photo credit: Provided / Consumer Prod Expand

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said no injuries have been reported.

The front facing infant carriers are cotton with a front padded pouch, and the carriers have a black body and black straps or a gray body and black straps.

Only Infantino carriers with the following four lot codes are included in the recall. Both the product name and lot code can be found on a label sewn into the inside of the carriers.

Advertisement

Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier

Lot codes: 2018 0619 and 2018 0719

Flip Front2back Carrier

Lot code: 2018 0719

Up Close Newborn Carrier

Lot code: 2018 0719

Consumers were urged to immediately stop using the carriers and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a free replacement.

Infantino can be reached at 800-840-4916 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at Recall@infantino.com or online and click on “Recalls” for more information.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.

