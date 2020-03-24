142 cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County, officials say

article

Mecklenburg County health officials say that there are now 142 cases in the area.

The latest numbers come as the total for North Carolina nears 400. New cases have been reported every day since March 12, when the first two presumptive positive cases were reported.

The number of cases across the state has now risen to 458, according to WGHP.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Monday afternoon, there are more than 33,400 coronavirus cases in United States and 400 deaths.