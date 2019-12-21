15-year-old charged in Ballantyne murder

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man who was shot multiple times and pronounced dead in Ballantyne early Saturday morning. Fox 46 News was the first on the scene.

The juvenile's name will not be released due to his age and it is unclear at this time what the relationship was between the two.

Officers responded to calls around 7 a.m. on Saturday near 15000 Capricorn Lane to a man who had reportedly been shot multiple times.

William Johnston, 43, was found and pronounced dead on scene.

CMPD said all of the parties believed to be involved were interviewed by detectives and no suspect was being sought.

This is the 105th homicide of the year in Charlotte, just the third time since 1984 the city has gone over 100.

This investigation remains active.