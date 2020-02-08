15-year-old gunned down near Monroe; suspects arrested, police say

article

A 15-year-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries from a shooting that occurred on Friday has died, authorities say.

Monroe resident Khalil McKoy, 15, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers responded to calls at the Villages of Wesley Chapel pool house regarding a gunshot wound victim shortly after 5 p.m. Video footage showed McKoy approach an Acura SUV for what is being described as a pre-arranged meeting. Detectives say it is unclear at this time what exactly took place but that there were two suspects who were in the vehicle, guns were drawn by the suspects, and McKoy was fatally shot.

Waxhaw resident Hunter Moore, 19, faces murder charges and the second suspect's identity has not yet been released and charges are still being pursued.

Both suspects were captured Saturday morning following an overnight search by the detective's bureau.

This case remains active.