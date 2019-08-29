15-year-old pleads guilty in October 2018 murder

A 15-year-old will spend the next five years behind bars for his role in the October 2018 murder of a 22-year-old man, a judge decided Thursday.

Priscilla Stowe, a friend of the victim’s family says she doesn’t think it’s enough time, but also says she’s forgiven the teen, and is hoping this sends a message to other young people to stop the violence.

“I hope he can come out of this and be teaching someone leave the gun alone,” Stowe said.

Stowe said it was important to her to look into the eyes of 15-year-old Maurice Orear and tell him she believes he still has time to turn his life around.

“I want to let you know I have been praying for you what I would like for you to keep in your mind by you being so young you can stop the violence,” Stowe said to Orear in court.

Prosecutors say Orear shot and killed 22-year-old Nikidrien Bailey outside the Pines at Carolina Place apartments in Pineville last year. In court, a prosecutor read a letter written by the victim's mother and sister to Orear.

“You tore my family apart you took my child's life like it was nothing. I still constantly hear the gunshots as I see you laughing with my son laying on ground dead,” the letter read.

Prosecutors say Bailey and his girlfriend were coming back to their apartment on October 17 when Orear and an 18-year-old got into an argument with Bailey. The 18-year-old gave Orear a gun, and he shot Bailey in the back. The teens then drove away, leaving Bailey to die in the parking lot, according to prosecutors.

“I don't know where they're getting these guns from, but undoubtedly they are easy to get.”

Orear pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to five years in prison.

“I do believe from what I am taught from being in church that five years is not enough, but just think it would be an eternity on him,” said Stowe.

Orear has already served about a year in jail, so with today's sentence he will be in prison for about four more years.