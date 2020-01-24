15-year-old reported missing after going to check the mail in Lincoln County

article

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Alexis Pack was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 after stating she was going to check the mail outside her home on Camelot Lane in Vale. Deputies are asking for the public's help to find Pack, who is described as a runaway teen.

Pack is described as a white female, standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pack is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050 or Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.