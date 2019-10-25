16-year-old arrested in connection to Concord teen's death

article

A 16-year-old boy wanted in connection to the death of a Concord teen was taken into custody Thursday evening, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.

Masyn Drake Bradley bonded out on Friday, according to court documents. He's facing charges of concealment of a death, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after the body of 19-year-old Hunter Howell was found in a car just 10 minutes away from his home on Oct. 18.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle with a body inside on the side of the road near 1099 Lower Stone Church Road in Rockwell around 5:30 p.m. Following an investigation, deputies determined that Howell died in Cabarrus County, but his body was found on the Rowan County road.

Officials have not yet said exactly how the two teens were connected or how Howell died that night, leaving his family frustrated and in search of answers. His grandmother spoke with FOX 46 Thursday.

New information obtained in a warrant, however, indicates that Bradley concealed Howell's death by removing his body from Mount Pleasant Road where investigators believe he died and moving his body to Rockwell.

The warrant also stated that Bradley sent out false digital messages saying Howell was missing, and he reportedly burned pieces of evidence.

Advertisement

Bradley was taken before the Cabarrus County Magistrate and placed in the Cabarrus County Jail with a $250,000 secured bond.

Detectives say the circumstances of Howell’s death are still under investigation and that more charges and/or arrests are possible. They maintain that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call authorities.

MORE FROM FOX 46:

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN COMING TO CHARLOTTE DOUGLAS EXPECTED TO CAUSE JAMS