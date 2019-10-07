16-year-old charged in visiting CEO's murder denied bond

A 16-year-old is now facing murder charges after the man he’s accused of shooting died in the hospital over the weekend. A judge denied bond for the young suspect Monday.

A woman who knew the suspect when he was growing up came here to court today to support him.

“My heart sank when I saw his face and I thought ‘I need to see him and I need to go and talk to him,’” Sharon Steward said.

Steward was devastated when she saw Raheem Shacklette, who she knew as a child, is now charged with murder. She visited him in jail.

“We had a very good conversation and I really felt like he was very remorseful in our discussions and he is just a kid,” Steward said.

Police say the teen had a stolen gun and got into a fight with some guys, firing off a round at random in uptown Charlotte last Monday.

The bullet hit 74-year-old Dr. John Holaday, an innocent victim was on his way to a business meeting. Holaday died in the hospital over the weekend.

His company, Dispose Rx, a company fighting the opioid epidemic, said in a statement they're struggling with the "senseless and tragic way" Holaday, their CEO, died.

Shacklette's father was also in court Monday as a judge denied bond on the upgraded murder charge.

Steward says Shacklette grew up in Charlotte but had moved to Georgia in the last several years. She believes he had just returned to Charlotte to visit family but didn't plan to stay here when the shooting happened last week.

“What Satan means for evil, God can turn around and use for good somehow someway, and that is my prayer for Raheem that something good can come out of this and something good also somehow, someway for Dr. Holaday's family,” Steward said,

Shacklette is set for a bond hearing at the Mecklenburg County courthouse this coming Friday.

Dispose Rx tells FOX 46 that Holaday’s family is back home in Bethesda, MD making funeral arrangements.