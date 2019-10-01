16-year-old charged with attempted murder after 'innocent bystander' struck by gunfire near Epicentre, police say

article

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of an innocent bystander that happened as firefighters worked to put out a three-alarm blaze at a high-rise Monday in uptown Charlotte.

Raheem Shacklette, 16, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a minor for the shooting of 74-year-old John Waldron Holaday.

The shooting broke out as firefighters worked to extinguish a large fire at a restaurant Monday afternoon located in the 100 block of College Street, near the Ritz Carlton and the Epicenter.

As crews were working the flames, Medic responded to a call for a gunshot wound in the area of the fire, just off College Street and Trade Street outside the Omni Hotel. The victim, Holaday, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No word on his current condition.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Holaday was an innocent bystander hit by a bullet fired during an altercation at the Epicentre.

The Ritz Carlton and the Bank of America Building were evacuated Monday afternoon as a precaution.

Shacklette is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 where you can remain anonymous.