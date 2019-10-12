16-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting Fort Mill teen

article

A 16-year-old from Chester County has been charged with attempted murder after shooting a teen in Fort Mill, according to the Fort Mill Police Department.

The shooting happened at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at an apartment located at 1707 Forest Ridge Drive.

A police report states that several people were gathered in front of an apartment when several shots were fired in their direction. A 16-year-old girl was hit, and the suspect immediately fled the scene.

The Rock Hill girl was rushed to Piedmont Medical Center by one of the bystanders, police said. Her condition is not known at this time.

Fort Mill Police said all indications are that the suspect knew the victim or others that were outside the apartment Wednesday night.

This investigation remains open and ongoing.