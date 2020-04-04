16-year-old charged with killing another 16-year-old

article

Charlotte police have charged a teenager with the murder of another teen stemming from a shooting Thursday night.

The suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile, has not been identified by CMPD due to his age. The victim was Reginald Deveaux, 16.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at 1126 Morningside Drive in east Charlotte, just off East Independence, and not far from Plaza Midwood. Deveaux was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation led detectives to the suspect, who then was interviewed.

CSI, CFD, and victim services were among those who responded to the scene.