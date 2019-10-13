16-year-old fatally shot after leaving party in north Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a homicide investigation after they said a man was found shot to death on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a gunshot wound victim near 5800 Linda Vista Lane around 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

Upon arrival, a male victim was treated by Medic and pronounced dead on scene. The victim was later identified as 16-year-old Fabrizio Davalos.

An initial investigation revealed the victim had just left a party located at a nearby residence prior to the shooting. He was located in the road with an unoccupied vehicle that appears to have also been shot into, police said. So far, no arrests have been made in this case.

This remains an ongoing investigation.