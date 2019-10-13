16-year-old fatally shot after leaving party in N CLT

article

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death on Sunday, authorities are saying.

Officials responded to calls regarding a gunshot wound victim near 5800 Linda Vista Lane around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival a male victim was treated by MEDIC and pronounced dead on scene. The victim was later identified as Fabrizio Davalos, 16.

An initial investigation revealed the victim had just left a party located at a nearby residence prior to the shooting. He was located in the roadway with an unoccupied vehicle that appears to have also been shot into. It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.